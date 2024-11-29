Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Hershey Trading Up 0.5 %

HSY opened at $174.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $168.16 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average of $190.28.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

