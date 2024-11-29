Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the third quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 391,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,714,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

