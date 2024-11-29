Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,919 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $205.15 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $188.92 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Barclays lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

