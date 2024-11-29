Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 580 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.85 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

