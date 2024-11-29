First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.28 and last traded at $148.13, with a volume of 4198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.43.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.