First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.28 and last traded at $148.13, with a volume of 4198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.43.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4,103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

