First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 491.8% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 911.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,987. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.