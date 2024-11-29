First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 491.8% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 911.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,987. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
