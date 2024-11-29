First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FMHI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.