First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 807,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,007,000 after acquiring an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 235,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 561.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 159,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,110 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.