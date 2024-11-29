Fmr LLC Sells 42,279 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $660,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $333.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $336.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

