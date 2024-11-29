Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 547,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the previous session’s volume of 118,519 shares.The stock last traded at $27.65 and had previously closed at $27.46.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $745.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,708,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

