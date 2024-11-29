Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 22.9% in November

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $595.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

