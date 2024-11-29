Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,058 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,567,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 988.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 432,252 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 373,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 355,564 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,376,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,986,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

