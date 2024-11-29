Freedom Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FLBL stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

