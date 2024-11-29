Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $31.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

