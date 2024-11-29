Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $405.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $294.34 and a twelve month high of $410.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.30.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

