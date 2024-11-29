Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
