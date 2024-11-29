Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Trading Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.74 and last traded at $102.74. 56 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.86.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Gecina to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.27.

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

