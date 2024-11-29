GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGSWW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. GeneDx has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.34.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.