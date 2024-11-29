Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (GENT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 2nd

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GENT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,956. Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28.

