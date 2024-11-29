GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 14,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 79,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

GH Research Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $480.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 12.85% of GH Research worth $44,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

