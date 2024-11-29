Giyani Metals (CVE:WDG) Shares Up ∞ – Time to Buy?

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Free Report) shares traded up ∞ on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 79,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 329,872 shares.

Giyani Metals Trading Up ∞

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

About Giyani Metals

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

