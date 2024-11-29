Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 45000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Glacier Media Stock Up 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

