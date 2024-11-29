Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $755,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,669,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 465.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,923 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $42.77 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

