Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780,141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after purchasing an additional 145,967 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $155.30 and a 1-year high of $200.40. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

