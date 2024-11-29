Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 17,419 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,419 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.56% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,469,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after buying an additional 301,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

