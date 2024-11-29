Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $215.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.52 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

