Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as 10.57 and last traded at 12.13, with a volume of 7953 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.03.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.
Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of 11.37 and a 200 day moving average of 10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98.
About Global Dividend Growth Split
