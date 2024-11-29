Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the third quarter worth about $312,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AGNG opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

