Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 172.7% in November

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

