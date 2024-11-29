GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Down 32.5% in November

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.11% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Stock Performance

AMZZ stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 60,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 million, a PE ratio of -506.66 and a beta of 2.84.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

