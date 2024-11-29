Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 22,922 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $21,906,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 378.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $253.40 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.44. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,954 shares of company stock worth $88,742,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

