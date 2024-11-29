Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BRO opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $114.15.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.