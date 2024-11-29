Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$19.01 and last traded at C$19.20. 24,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 34,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.21.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.60.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.