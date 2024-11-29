HBK Investments L P Acquires 113,242 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,242 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 17,095.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $291,667,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $75.86.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

