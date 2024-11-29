HBK Investments L P Invests $2.40 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,396.96. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,303.65. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,877 shares of company stock valued at $299,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.