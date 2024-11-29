HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gain Therapeutics
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.