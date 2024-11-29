HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

GANX opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.33. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

