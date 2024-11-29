Head-To-Head Survey: PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY)

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) and PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENG has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Sunergy and PENG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 0.00 PENG 0 0 5 1 3.17

Earnings & Valuation

PENG has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.12%. Given PENG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PENG is more favorable than China Sunergy.

This table compares China Sunergy and PENG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PENG $1.17 billion 0.84 -$52.47 million ($1.00) -18.42

China Sunergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PENG.

Profitability

This table compares China Sunergy and PENG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A PENG -4.48% 8.05% 2.14%

Summary

PENG beats China Sunergy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About PENG

SMART Global Holdings, Inc., a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. It also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through HPC and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications including high-performance products for government, health care, industrial, and telecommunications applications. In addition, the company offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and leading-edge solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, it provides LED-based products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brand. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

