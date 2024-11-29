Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 93,900 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.71% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $22,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,981,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,040,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,537,000 after acquiring an additional 272,890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 242,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 512,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 884,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 227,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $43.06 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.