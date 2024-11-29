Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $16.19 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,508,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after acquiring an additional 584,400 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,393,000 after acquiring an additional 490,671 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.