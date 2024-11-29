Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 72,003 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,003 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ANSYS by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $348.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.37 and a 200 day moving average of $323.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.81 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

