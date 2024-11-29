Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hill & Smith Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHPF opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Hill & Smith has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $25.82.
