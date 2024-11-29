Hoshi Printer Purchases 15,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) Director Hoshi Printer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,617.50. This trade represents a 9.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lantronix Stock Up 1.7 %

LTRX stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTRX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTRX

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 27.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.