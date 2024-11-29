iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$368,500.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total transaction of C$368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,000. The trade was a 84.62 % decrease in their position.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$133.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$80.95 and a 52-week high of C$137.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

