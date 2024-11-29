Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 209 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 635,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,438,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 330,105 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE MO opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

