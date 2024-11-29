Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,032 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 115.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,912,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 383.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 949,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 753,102 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.