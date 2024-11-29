Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after buying an additional 1,385,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,045,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,720,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after buying an additional 50,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 860,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after buying an additional 127,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $42.05 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock valued at $729,900. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

