Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,737 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the quarter. UGI comprises about 2.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 788,457 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of UGI by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 808,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 120.97%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

