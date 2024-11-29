Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Up 333.3% in November

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Inno Price Performance
INHD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,145. Inno has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Inno Company Profile
