Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Up 333.3% in November

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inno Price Performance

INHD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,145. Inno has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Inno alerts:

Inno Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.