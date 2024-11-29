Insider Buying: Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Purchases 20,663 Shares of Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Rabey acquired 20,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £13,017.69 ($16,524.11).

Smiths News Price Performance

Smiths News stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 62.20 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,273. Smiths News plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45.20 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 67.80 ($0.86). The company has a market cap of £147.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.17.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

See Also

