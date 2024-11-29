Insider Buying: SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Insider Purchases A$33,081.44 in Stock

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Free Report) insider Khatiza Brown purchased 413,518 shares of SOCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,081.44 ($21,481.45).
SOCO Corporation Ltd provides information technology consultancy services in Australia. It offers Microsoft licensing, express customer relationship management (CRM), and express intranet solutions; new implementations products for SharePoint, Microsoft teams, so:control document management, dynamics 365, dynamics 365 marketing, business central, and artificial intelligence; migrations, upgrades, and modernization solutions, including SharePoint on-prem to SharePoint online, non-Microsoft platforms to SharePoint online, dynamic 365 on-prem to cloud, other CRM to dynamic 365, Microsoft nav or GP to business central, dynamic 365 migrations, access database to power platform, and TRIM to SharePoint online solutions; and customizations and App integrations/extensions products, consisting viva connections, viva goals, viva topics, power platform (CoE), power pages, and power apps.
