Insider Selling: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Sells 45,734 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 45,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.21, for a total transaction of C$512,678.14.
Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 25,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.06, for a total value of C$276,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 31,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$336,540.00.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 32,840 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$343,178.00.
AGF Management Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$705.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$7.20 and a 12 month high of C$11.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGF Management Company Profile
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
