Insider Selling: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Sells 45,734 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 45,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.21, for a total transaction of C$512,678.14.

Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 25,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.06, for a total value of C$276,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 31,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$336,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 32,840 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$343,178.00.

AGF Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$705.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$7.20 and a 12 month high of C$11.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGF.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.